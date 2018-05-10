MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Tennessee grocery store clerk during a robbery.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Wednesday that Ronald Lauderdale Jr. has been indicted on first-degree murder and attempted robbery charges in the death of 36-year-old Marcel Wicks in November.

Officials say a 17-year-old co-defendant is being held in juvenile court. A hearing to determine if the teen can be transferred to adult court is pending.

Investigators said the teens are responsible for the death of Wicks, a clerk at Brothers Grocery in the Whitehaven community in Memphis.

Lauderdale is being held without bond. Online court records do not show if he has a lawyer.