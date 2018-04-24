NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee lottery has a new game coming soon and is looking for photos of dogs to put on the tickets.
The lottery’s “Dog Days of Summer” Facebook contest began Monday and runs through May 7.
The lottery said in a news release that up to 10 dogs will be chosen from entries on the Facebook page. Each winner will be featured on one of up to 10 tickets as part of the new instant game.
Rules and contest details are available at the lottery’s Facebook page .
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW