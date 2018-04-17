NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A bill aimed at making sure Tennessee prisoners are no longer encouraged to undergo sterilization if they want to spend less time in jail has passed in the state Legislature.

The measure was approved following an uproar last year when it was revealed that a White County judge signed an order allowing inmates to get out of jail 30 days early if they agreed to free vasectomies or long-acting birth-control implants. That judge was later reprimanded by a board that disciplines judges.

The House voted 70-23 on Tuesday to pass the bill.

The measure prohibits a judge from deciding on how long someone should stay in jail based on their consent or refusal to any temporary or permanent birth control. It also bars judges from accepting plea deals involving sterilization.