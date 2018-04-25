NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are still hashing out how to address the state’s recent school testing snafus, an issue that’s complicating the end of their legislative session.

On Wednesday, House lawmakers amended a bill to ensure the problems with TNReady tests aren’t used against teachers in evaluations.

Senators haven’t acted yet on the proposal, but lawmakers continued working into the evening.

Lawmakers last week passed a bill to keep students, teachers and schools from suffering because of TNReady failures. It addressed teachers by saying decisions about their employment, termination and compensation can’t be based on the 2017-2018 school year tests.

State education officials said last week there appeared to have been a cyberattack on the computer system of the testing company that administers the online test, temporarily affecting student access.