NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have concluded their annual legislative session.

The Republican-led House and Senate adjourned late Wednesday after passing legislation aimed to shield teachers from the recent student testing snafu. Lawmakers were at an impasse for seven-plus hours over whether the additional legislation was necessary to address the cyberattack last week on TNReady’s online testing vendor.

Earlier Wednesday, both chambers cleared legislation to require state and local law enforcement to detain immigrants for deportation at the request of federal officials without requiring warrants or probable cause.

The election year legislative session began in January. It marked the last annual session for House Speaker Beth Harwell, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam, who faces term limits.