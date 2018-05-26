CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — A local jail in Tennessee has put inmates on lockdown and has suspended all ministry programs because the facility does not have enough officers to ensure safety.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the Bradley County Jail has more than six unfilled positions. Other officers are on medical leave. Bradley County Commissioner Jeff Yarber said of the 68 officers, more than 40 are in their first year and are supposed to be supervised.

The Tennessee Corrections Institute supervises and inspects county jails. Spokesman Kevin Walters declined to comment about the Bradley County Jail on Friday.

The jail failed an inspection in February and did not meet minimum standards in an April re-inspection.

