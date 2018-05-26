CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — A local jail in Tennessee has put inmates on lockdown and has suspended all ministry programs because the facility does not have enough officers to ensure safety.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the Bradley County Jail has more than six unfilled positions. Other officers are on medical leave. Bradley County Commissioner Jeff Yarber said of the 68 officers, more than 40 are in their first year and are supposed to be supervised.
The Tennessee Corrections Institute supervises and inspects county jails. Spokesman Kevin Walters declined to comment about the Bradley County Jail on Friday.
The jail failed an inspection in February and did not meet minimum standards in an April re-inspection.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk VIEW
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
- Inside a semitruck in Nebraska, troopers found enough fentanyl to kill 26 million people
- Border Patrol agent kills woman who crossed border illegally in Texas, authorities say
___
Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com