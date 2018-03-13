NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee House subcommittee has approved legislation with in-state tuition for public college students whose parents brought or kept them in the country illegally.
Republican Rep. Mark White’s bill cleared its first hurdle in about one minute Tuesday. Republican Rep. Dawn White argued Tennessee shouldn’t subsidize those immigrants.
Dozens of students took photos with Republican Gov. Bill Haslam and lobbied lawmakers.
Haslam says they grew up here, attended high school here and are staying here, and Tennessee needs a trained workforce.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Hillary Clinton says 'follow the money' in the Trump-Putin 'bromance'
Republican sponsor Sen. Todd Gardenhire believes a proposal from President Donald Trump helps the tuition bill’s chances.
Trump’s proposal includes a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million young immigrants who currently could qualify for deportation protection and seeks new legal immigration restrictions and $25 billion for border security. The plan has divided Congress.