MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two groups in Tennessee say they’ve witnessed multiple legal violations by election officials and are asking a court to intervene.
The Tennessee Black Voter Project and the Memphis branch of the NAACP said in a news release Tuesday that their representatives witnessed the violations during a public records inspection at Shelby County Election Commission Operations Center.
Elections Commission administrator Linda Phillips said in a statement it appears the Tennessee Black Voter Project intentionally withheld completed voter registration forms it had collected until the Oct. 9 deadline to try to “create chaos.”
The Black Voter Project said the commission earlier falsely accused it of submitting mostly invalid forms.
NAACP counsel Alex Wharton said the group wants the Election Commission to help voters of all races cast ballots without unnecessary barriers.