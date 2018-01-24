NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is scheduled to deliver his final State of the State speech.
The Republican will address the state House and Senate Monday at 6 p.m. The event will be streamed online .
Haslam will wrap up his second four-year term next January. The race to succeed him has drawn five leading Republicans and two Democrats.
Haslam has announced a $30 million plan to address the opioid crisis as one of the top priorities for his final annual legislative session as governor.
Most Read Stories
- Killings in Kentucky latest in string of school shootings — 11 so far this year
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death
- Starbucks gives workers raises, stock grants due to tax law
- Track Edgar Martinez's 2018 Hall of Fame vote count VIEW
- Study: Half-empty ferries leave Fauntleroy as cars wait in line