MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Republican candidates for Tennessee governor say Memphis did not do the right thing when it removed statues of Confederate-era leaders from city parks last year.

U.S. Rep. Diane Black, Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd and Williamson County businessman Bill Lee squared off Wednesday during the first televised, Republican-only debate during the campaign to replace Gov. Bill Haslam, who faces term limits.

While all three candidates agreed the statues should not have been moved, Black and Boyd said it was not correct to punish the city.

The state House voted Tuesday to withhold $250,000 for the city’s 2019 bicentennial celebration, a move that drew accusations of racism from House members from Memphis.

The candidates also discussed several issues affecting west Tennessee, including economic development, school safety, immigration and the opioid crisis.