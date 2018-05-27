NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Republican front-runners for Tennessee governor are parroting President Donald Trump’s call to “build the wall” and are depicting each other as sympathizers of people in the country illegally.

U.S. Rep. Diane Black and former state economic development chief Randy Boyd are touting their toughness on immigration. They seek to succeed Republican Gov. Bill Haslam, whose has been moderate on some immigration issues.

Two other leading Republican candidates, businessman Bill Lee and state House Speaker Beth Harwell, agree with Black and Boyd by favoring recently passed legislation against sanctuary cities.

All four oppose offering in-state tuition to students whose parents brought or kept them in the country illegally, which Haslam supported twice.