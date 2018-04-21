NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say the state has received $26 million from the federal government to build a new veterans home.
Gov. Bill Haslam says the grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be used to build a 108-bed facility in Bradley County.
State and local funds for the facility add up to $17 million. That includes $10 million from the state and $3 million from an anonymous donor.
The Bradley County Tennessee State Veterans Home will be built on 28 acres in Cleveland. A construction start date has not been set.
In a statement released Friday, Haslam said there are more than 33,000 veterans in Bradley and Hamilton counties. He said the project is “a high priority for our state.”
There are currently four Tennessee State Veterans Homes.