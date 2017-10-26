NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee investigators say a captain with Nashville’s fire department was arrested on arson and insurance fraud charges for setting his home on fire on purpose.

According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release, Jeffrey Neely of the Metro-Nashville Fire Department was indicted by a Dickson County grand jury Oct. 18 and arrested Wednesday.

The TBI says Neely was booked into Dickson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Nashville Fire Department spokesman Joseph Pleasant says Neely has been placed on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.