NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee investigators say a captain with Nashville’s fire department was arrested on arson and insurance fraud charges for setting his home on fire on purpose.
According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release, Jeffrey Neely of the Metro-Nashville Fire Department was indicted by a Dickson County grand jury Oct. 18 and arrested Wednesday.
The TBI says Neely was booked into Dickson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Nashville Fire Department spokesman Joseph Pleasant says Neely has been placed on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.
