NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen says school districts can decide whether student assessment scores will be included in student grades as long as the scores don’t lower final grades.

The Tennessean reports McQueen spoke to reporters Monday about the standardized assessment TNReady. More than 2.5 million TNReady tests were administered this spring, with about 300,000 online. But there were several flaws.

The state also won’t give districts or schools A-F grades for TNReady data, and the data can’t be used to designate a school in the bottom 5 percent academically.

Lawmakers passed legislation barring adverse action being taken against any student, teacher, school or district based on 2017-18 online TNReady results.

Among the problems were an apparent cyberattack, connectivity issues and a fiber optics line severed by a dump truck.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com