NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty after video was posted online of a hit and run that injured a cyclist.

According to U.S. Attorney Donald Cochran’s office, 59-year-old Marshall Neely III of Franklin pleaded guilty Monday to reckless aggravated assault, lying to a federal agent and obstruction of justice.

Court documents say a second person on a bicycle had his helmet camera recording when the Volvo hit the other rider from behind and drove away in July in Williamson County. The video, which showed the license plate and decals, led to Neely’s identification.

Prosecutors say Neely claimed someone threw a bicycle at his car, but admitted he removed the decals.

Neely’s plea agreement includes 10 months in prison and $1,210 in restitution to the victim. His sentencing is Aug. 17.