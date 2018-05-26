NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Court of Appeals has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate all of the state’s marriage laws.
The Tennessean reports the lawsuit was filed by a group of conservative Williamson County residents. They argued the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that effectively legalized same-sex marriage invalidated all of Tennessee’s marriage laws.
They asked the court to rule it was unconstitutional for Williamsburg County Clerk Elaine Anderson to keep issuing marriage licenses.
The court ruled the residents did not have standing to sue, saying they did not show how federal laws that allow same-sex marriage would harm them.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk VIEW
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
- Inside a semitruck in Nebraska, troopers found enough fentanyl to kill 26 million people
- Border Patrol agent kills woman who crossed border illegally in Texas, authorities say
The lawsuit was filed in 2016 by former state lawmaker and Family Action Council of Tennessee President David Fowler. The suit named five plaintiffs, including three ministers.