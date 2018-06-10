NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee man and his wife have died after their car struck a rock wall after they had left a relative’s funeral.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says in a news release that 49-year-old Troy Jenkins and 38-year-old Cameo Jenkins of Pegram were killed Saturday in Nashville.
The statement says their 1968 vehicle had accelerated rapidly. There were signs of braking before the car hit a rock wall near an intersection.
They were pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic