NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee man and his wife have died after their car struck a rock wall after they had left a relative’s funeral.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says in a news release that 49-year-old Troy Jenkins and 38-year-old Cameo Jenkins of Pegram were killed Saturday in Nashville.

The statement says their 1968 vehicle had accelerated rapidly. There were signs of braking before the car hit a rock wall near an intersection.

They were pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.