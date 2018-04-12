CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee county commissioner running for re-election has been accused of threatening his opponent to drop out of the race.

News outlets report a grand jury indicted Hamilton County Commissioner Tim Boyd on one count of extortion. He turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning and posted a $2,500 bond before returning to his seat at the commission’s meeting hours later.

Boyd was charged with the felony after a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation probe into an allegation that he threatened to release potentially damaging information about East Ridge Mayor Brent Lambert.

Lambert said in a statement that evidence will be available soon about the threats.

Boyd denies threatening Lambert and says he was only giving Lambert advice.

It’s unclear if a court date will be scheduled before the May 1 Republican primary.