MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Following a dust-up over murals deemed “satanic,” a Tennessee city council has temporarily banned the creation of art murals on public property.

The Commercial Appeal reports the Memphis City Council’s unanimously voted Tuesday to impose a 120-day moratorium on “permitting art on public rights-of-way.” The council also instructed an attorney to draft an ordinance outlining a process for approving future public arts projects.

The moratorium follows a recent vote to try to scrub six of 133 Paint Memphis murals, including what some members called a “satanic” mural of a zombie covered in maggots and of Elvis with a snake winding through his facial orifices. Only three of the murals are on public property.

City attorney Jennifer Sink says it’d be hard to get private properties with murals declared public nuisances.

