LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — A collision involving a commuter train and a semi-truck in Tennessee has caused rail service and traffic delays, but no one was hurt during the incident.
According to local media outlets, the Music City Star commuter train was in Lebanon on its way to Nashville on Friday afternoon.
Images of the crash scene show significant damage to the trailer attached to the truck.
Another train arrived to transport passengers in the evening, with night service running as usual. Other early evening travelers were encouraged to take the bus.
Lebanon Police said state officials are investigating the crash.