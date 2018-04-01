MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a convenience store clerk has been charged in the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter whose body was found near the store.
The Commercial Appeal reports Memphis police charged 28-year-old Anwar Ghazali with first-degree murder on Saturday.
The shooting happened Thursday, but police said Ghazali never reported the incident. The 17-year-old’s body was found beside a home near the store Saturday.
Police spokesman Louis Brownlee said the teen was suspected of leaving the store without paying for a beer, and Ghazali followed him and allegedly shot him.
Ghazali was being held in the Shelby County Jail. It wasn’t immediately known whether he has an attorney.
Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com