HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mayor of a Tennessee city has suspended its public works director without pay for three days and officials are disagreeing with his decision.

Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary told The Tennessean on Wednesday that several traffic and safety problems not being addressed were his reasons for suspending Public Works Director Chip Moore. Aldermen Scott Sprouse and Matt Stamper say Moore’s suspension is unjustified and that his performance is among city officials’ best.

Moore’s suspension began with a half day Wednesday and would end after a half day Monday, although offices are closed in observance of Memorial Day.

The public works director says he has filed an appeal to his suspension, and that Clary had documentation from his attorney that Clary was violating his protected speech by not allowing him to talk to aldermen.

