CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee city voted one of the best for Ironman races has signed a new contract to keep the race there until at least 2023.
According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press , the deal ensures the Ironman race in September and the Ironman 70.3 in May remain in Chattanooga.
The initial agreement brought the triathlon to Chattanooga in 2014. The city has since hosted eight Ironman events. It’s annually recognized by participants as one of the best Ironman host cities worldwide.
Chattanooga Sports Committee President Tim Morgan and Ironman Senior Regional Director Keats McGonigal said details of the deal would not be released because the city would be in a breach of contract.
Officials believe the event has had an impact of more than $100 million for the city.
