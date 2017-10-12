NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Twenty-one people under the age of 20 have been killed in a Tennessee city so far this year, making 2017 the deadliest year for youths in more than a decade.

The Tennessean reports that Metro Nashville police records show the youth death toll by October has surpassed the death toll of 20 in 2015, the most violent year since at least 2005. Seventeen of the youths killed have died as a result of gun violence.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry says the city must do more to rid the streets of illegal guns. Barry has also championed the Opportunity Now initiative with the intent of connecting at-risk youths to jobs and internships.

Metro police Sgt. Mike Fisher says the department has increased patrols in certain areas and implemented overtime initiatives.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com