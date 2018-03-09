CHARLESTON, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee regulators have fined a chemical plant $25,000 for an explosion that shut down an interstate and put several schools on lockdown.

WRCB-TV reported Friday that the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Wacker Chemie for seven violations stemming from the explosion at its Bradley County plant in September. The report says a broken cylinder fractured, releasing hydrogen that caught fire.

The cited violations range from improper training to failing to follow good engineering practices. A week before the explosion, five employees had been hospitalized for chemical exposure, resulting in a separate $20,000 fine.

A company statement says they’re still working to reopen the plant, but are confident that it’ll reopen safely.

___

Information from: WRCB-TV, http://www.wrcbtv.com/