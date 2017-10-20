NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it has detected fentanyl, a potentially deadly narcotic, mixed in with samples of cocaine.
TBI scientists say it’s the first time they’ve seen the narcotic mixed in with cocaine. The Tennessean reports it was found by scientists in Nashville and Knoxville recently in three cocaine samples.
Experts say drug dealers use it as a cheap way to heighten the power of other drugs. In 2013, fentanyl was only detected in 12 samples of illicit drugs analyzed by TBI labs. So far this year, it has been found in 320 samples, officials said.
T.J. Jordan, assistant director at the TBI, says the finding of fentanyl in cocaine “changes the game.” Even trace amounts of fentanyl can be enough to trigger an overdose.
___
Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com