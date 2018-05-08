MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee regulators have cited FedEx and proposed a $7,000 fine after a fatality at a hub in Memphis last year.

The Commercial Appeal reported Monday that the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the serious safety violation citation and notification of the penalty on April 11.

The agency’s investigation found 60-year-old Ellen Gladney was run over and dragged by a motorized cargo lift as it was being used to unload a plane in November 2017.

The citation says FedEx didn’t properly protect employees from “struck-by/caught under hazards” when unloading the plane. The state agency says the hazard can be remedied by modifying the cargo loader or changing procedures.

FedEx spokesman Jim McCluskey says the company is working with the state agency to address the concerns.

