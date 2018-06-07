CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Four West Virginia judges have been appointed to serve as temporary Supreme Court justices in a complaint involving Justice Allen Loughry.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit was appointed the Supreme Court’s acting chief justice for the case Wednesday after four justices recused themselves from presiding over the complaint filed by the state Judicial Investigation Commission.

Tabit announced the appointments of the other four judges Thursday.

Serving as acting justices will be Raleigh County Circuit Judge Robert Burnside Jr., senior status judge James Rowe, Monongalia County Circuit Judge Russell Clawges Jr. and Greenbrier County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dent.

The complaint seeks Loughry’s immediate suspension. It accuses him of repeatedly lying and using his public office for personal gain in violation of numerous judicial codes of conduct.