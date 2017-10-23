Share story

By
The Associated Press

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — State police say a 60-year-old man has died in a rollover crash on Route 2 in Acton.

Police say Ronald Matthews, of Templeton, was driving east just after 10 a.m. Sunday when his SUV left the roadway and rolled over into the wooded median.

Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved and no other people were in the SUV.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

