PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University says several reports of sexual assault, underage drinking and possible drug use have led to the suspension of a fraternity.

The school in Philadelphia says Alpha Epsilon Pi’s rights and privileges to operate have been suspended while Temple and city police investigate the allegations.

The university has increased police presence in some areas in response to the allegations. No other details were released.

An email seeking comment from the national fraternity wasn’t immediately returned Friday.

On Sunday, the Temple chapter of the fraternity posted on Instagram it was appalled by the allegations, adding the alleged behavior is “against everything that we stand for” as a fraternity based on Jewish values.