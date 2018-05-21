SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — The Jordan River Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was rededicated after being closed for two years for extensive renovations.

The Daily Herald reports President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the church’s First Presidency, rededicated the temple Sunday after it received new furniture, carpet, decorative paint motifs, artwork and art glass.

The mechanical, electrical and plumbing elements also were updated.

The LDS Church says the temple also received an exterior makeover in the form of new landscaping and sidewalks.

