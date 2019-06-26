The heat has risen to a whole new level in Miami over the past week.

The city has experienced heat that is extreme, even by its own sultry standards, with a slew of new record high temperatures. Most notably, Miami soared to 98 degrees Monday, tying its highest June temperature ever recorded and its second-highest temperature in any month.

Miami has a reputation for being hot and steamy in the summer, and for good reason. June through September, high temperatures typically range from 89 to 92 degrees, and they’re accompanied by suffocating humidity levels. Without the periodic cold fronts that offer relief to locations farther north, the steamy conditions are unrelenting.

But over the past six days, high temperatures at Miami International Airport have ranged from 94 to 98 degrees with low temperatures of 80 to 81 degrees.

Strikingly, a weather station in Virginia Key, a small island east of downtown Miami, logged a record high of 88 degrees at 8:30 in the morning Wednesday, with a heat index of 102 degrees.

Miami has posted seven daily record highs this month and six days 95 degrees or higher, the most on record in June.

The month to date ranks as the third hottest on record, behind 1998 and 2010.

The hot June fits into what has been an abnormally toasty year so far, ranking second hottest year-to-date, behind 2017.

Two ingredients appear to have conspired to bring this most recent heatwave to fruition: an abnormally strong ridge of high pressure and a hefty dose of dry, dust-laden Saharan air. Both act to suppress clouds, thunderstorms, and rain, and the Saharan air layer tends to act like an infrared blanket, trapping heat under it.

The heat has not been localized to just Miami. Much of the Florida peninsula has experienced record heat over the past several days, and in fact, many areas are on track to have their hottest first half of the year on record.

Some relief lies at the end of the steamy tunnel: the forecast calls for highs dipping down to the upper 80s with increased chances of thunderstorms… back to normal!