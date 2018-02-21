TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — The National Weather Service says temperature records across southern New England are being smashed by unseasonably warm weather.

The temperature in Boston climbed to 64 degrees late Wednesday morning, breaking the prior record for Feb. 21 of 63 set in 1906.

The temperature in Hartford, Connecticut and Providence, Rhode Island also hit 64, breaking the prior record for the day of 63, both set in 1930.

Worcester, Massachusetts’ former record of 59 set in 1930 was also smashed.

Temperatures in many areas of the region were expected to get into the low 70s.

The heat won’t last. The weather service says temperatures could drop 30 to 40 degrees Thursday and bring snow to some areas.