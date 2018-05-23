TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tempe police say they’ve completed a report into the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle.
They say the in-depth traffic collision investigation was submitted Wednesday to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.
It’s still considered an active investigation and police aren’t releasing the report or any details of their investigation.
A 49-year-old woman was fatally run over by one of the ride-hailing service’s robotic vehicles while crossing a darkened Tempe street on March 18.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
It marked the first death involving a fully autonomous vehicle, raising questions about the safety of computer-controlled cars being built by Uber and other companies.
Uber announced Wednesday that it’s pulling its self-driving cars out of Arizona.
The company had suspended testing of its self-driving vehicles while regulators investigated the cause of the crash.