TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tempe police say they’ve completed a report into the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle.

They say the in-depth traffic collision investigation was submitted Wednesday to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

It’s still considered an active investigation and police aren’t releasing the report or any details of their investigation.

A 49-year-old woman was fatally run over by one of the ride-hailing service’s robotic vehicles while crossing a darkened Tempe street on March 18.

It marked the first death involving a fully autonomous vehicle, raising questions about the safety of computer-controlled cars being built by Uber and other companies.

Uber announced Wednesday that it’s pulling its self-driving cars out of Arizona.

The company had suspended testing of its self-driving vehicles while regulators investigated the cause of the crash.