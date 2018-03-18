TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tempe say a father and son found dead inside a “hoarding house” likely died in a murder-suicide.

They say the two bodies were discovered when officers were asked to do a welfare check Saturday after a neighbor reported not seeing the resident for a couple days.

Police say it appears the son may have shot his father before committing suicide.

The names and ages of the two haven’t been released yet.