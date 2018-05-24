WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The trial for a Haleakala telescope protester has been put on hold after the man submitted a motion written in Hawaiian, asking a judge to dismiss his case because his rights to a speedy trial were violated.

The Maui News reported Thursday that Samuel Kaleikoa Kaeo of Kula submitted his motion to Judge Kelsey Kawano before the start of his trial in Wailuku District Court. Kawano said the motion was written primarily in Hawaiian and would need to be translated to English before he could make a ruling.

Kaeo, who is representing himself, last appeared in court in March, at which point he asked for dismissal because more than six months had passed since his arrest but was told he must file a motion to the court.

