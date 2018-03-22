WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A telescope protester who asserted his right to speak Hawaiian in court earlier this year has been granted an interpreter in Wailuku District Court.

The Maui News reports that a trial date was set for May 23 for 51-year-old Samuel Kaleikoa Kaeo.

Kaeo is among six protesters arrested Aug. 2 as dozens of protesters gathered to confront a convoy carrying equipment for the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope at the Haleakala summit. He has pleaded not guilty to charges.

A $750 bench warrant had initially been issued to Kaeo after Judge Blaine Kobayashi asked him four times to give his name in English during a court hearing in January. A day later, the warrant was recalled and the state Judiciary changed its policy for Hawaiian interpreters.

