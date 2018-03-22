WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A telescope protester who asserted his right to speak Hawaiian in court earlier this year has been granted an interpreter in Wailuku District Court.
The Maui News reports that a trial date was set for May 23 for 51-year-old Samuel Kaleikoa Kaeo.
Kaeo is among six protesters arrested Aug. 2 as dozens of protesters gathered to confront a convoy carrying equipment for the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope at the Haleakala summit. He has pleaded not guilty to charges.
A $750 bench warrant had initially been issued to Kaeo after Judge Blaine Kobayashi asked him four times to give his name in English during a court hearing in January. A day later, the warrant was recalled and the state Judiciary changed its policy for Hawaiian interpreters.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish VIEW
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
___
Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com