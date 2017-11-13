NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A company that provides caller-ID and call-blocking services has announced plans to expand its headquarters in Arkansas.

First Orion officials joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson and local officials in North Little Rock Monday to announce plans to develop a 60,000 square-foot office building in North Little Rock.

The telecommunications company also plans to double its workforce of about 100 employees to about 200 workers, adding positions in software development, analytics and customer management.

First Orion also has offices in Seattle, Dallas and London.