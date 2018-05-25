DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The Coast Guard says two teenagers are safe after their float went adrift on Lake Superior off Duluth’s Park Point.
Several agencies were called around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Officials say the teens were on an inflatable raft and were out on the lake about a half-mile off shore but were unable to swim back.
The women, ages 18 and 19, were back on shore about a half-hour later.
KBJR-TV reports no one was hurt. The Duluth Fire and Police Department along with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad were called in to assist.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows VIEW
- Trump cancels summit with Kim; North Korea still wants talks VIEW
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop