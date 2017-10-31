MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Two teenagers who attacked a homeless veteran on New Year’s Day in Georgia have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to prison.

Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds, in a news release Tuesday, said Blake Allen Sergel pleaded guilty to armed robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Superior Court Judge Stephen Schuster sentenced him Monday to 20 years, with 15 years to serve and the rest on probation.

In August, Cody Austin Gaines pleaded guilty to robbery and aggravated assault, getting an eight-year prison term.

The defendants, both 18 at the time, planned to break into cars Jan. 1 in Marietta. They approached a 57-year-old man sleeping under an overpass and demanded money. When he said he didn’t have any, Sergel shot him, leaving the man paralyzed.