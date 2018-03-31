BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise police say a 17-year-old driving a stolen vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft auto and felony burglary following a crash that injured multiple people.
Police say the crash occurred at about 6 a.m. Saturday in Boise when the juvenile turned the passenger car left in front of an oncoming pickup.
Police say the three 17-year-old passengers in the passenger car were taken to a hospital, one in critical condition who was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.
The pickup driver received non-life threatening injuries.
Police say an investigation found evidence the passenger car was stolen and contained stolen items.
The driver was arrested and taken to Ada County Juvenile Detention.