CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors are charging two teens as adults in the fatal shooting of two high school students whose bodies were found in a field on Chicago’s far South Side.
Cook County Judge John F. Lyke Jr. on Sunday ordered 16-year-old Kahlil Colone and 17-year-old Leslie Ward to be held without bond, calling the killings of the two Fenger High School students “evil.”
Colone and Ward are charged with first-degree murder in the August shooting deaths of 16-year-old Raysuan Turner and 17-year-old Darnelle “Bibby” Flowers.
Cook County prosecutors say the suspects had known their victims for years and that they lured them to a wooded area and shot each of them in the head. The bodies were found two days later.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Perversion of Justice: How a future Trump Cabinet member gave a serial sex abuser the deal of a lifetime VIEW
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- ‘Where are we going?’: George Bush’s final days
- Perversion of Justice: Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break VIEW
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death