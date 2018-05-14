ACWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Police say two teenagers accused of killing a mother possum and her four babies have been arrested in suburban Atlanta.
Cobb County Police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday that 19-year-old Rocquavious Williams and a 16-year-old male was arrested at North Cobb High School. The teenagers are accused of using a baseball bat to beat the mother and poured a mixture of bleach and ammonia on the four baby possums.
Police say a student saw a video on social media of the two teenagers killing the possums and reported it to school police.
An arrest warrant states the deaths occurred in early April.
Both teens are charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Williams was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Williams was released on a $22,220 bond.