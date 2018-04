PARKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County Police say four teenage girls attacked a pregnant teacher at an elementary school, stealing the teacher’s purse and car.

The Baltimore Sun reports the girls showed up at a Parkville elementary school on Friday under the guise of enrolling a child, then approached the teacher in the parking lot.

Police say they knocked a cellphone out of her hand, and the teacher turned to run but fell. Police say two of the girls then stole her purse and took off in her car, which hasn’t been found. The other two teens rode off in a different car.

Officers arrested a 14-year-old juvenile and 16-year-old Tyana Keyshawn Holmes, who was charged as an adult with carjacking and robbery. The other two remain at large.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com