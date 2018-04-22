PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Teenagers from across the state have shown off their building skills and ambitions at the annual Science Olympiad in Providence. For some, that involved hoping their balsa wood tower could withstand weights without breaking in half.

The Providence Journal reports the event held Saturday at Rhode Island College was a preliminary round for high school and middle school students before a national tournament in Colorado in May.

Students tested mini roller coasters, model airplanes, vehicles, material science and chemistry projects in a 20-event competition that comprised about 50 public and private schools.

Barrington High School was on top of the high school division for the seventh straight year, and will head to nationals. Gallagher Middle School in Smithfield took first place for a spot in nationals, with Warren’s Kickemuit Middle School in second place.

