DUNDEE, Miss. (AP) — A group of teenagers has launched a 50-mile (80-kilometer) walk from northern Mississippi to Memphis, Tennessee, as a tribute to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

Six middle school, high school and college students, along with two adult mentors, began their march Saturday in Dundee, Mississippi. They plan to meet friends and family at the Mississippi-Tennessee state line Tuesday and will attend events commemorating King’s death Wednesday.

King was fatally shot at a Memphis hotel on April 4, 1968.

The teens say they’re making the journey to learn about civil rights and racial justice.

The group wore aqua T-shirts and hydration backpacks as they started the first leg of their march along Highway 61 in the Mississippi Delta.