ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two teenagers have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a homeless man last month near downtown Albuquerque.
Police say the teens allegedly shot the 50-year-old victim a dozen times for fun while making the rounds at a hotel party.
The boys — ages 15 and 17 — are being held in the juvenile detention center and police say the two each face a count of murder and tampering with evidence.
Police found Ronnie Ross dead from multiple gunshot wounds on March 18.
According to a criminal complaint, detectives learned the two teens were showing off a gun during a birthday party the night before.
The Albuquerque Journal reports when detectives filed the arrest warrants, the teens were already jailed for another shooting that left a man in critical condition.
Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com