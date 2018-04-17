ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two teenagers have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a homeless man last month near downtown Albuquerque.

Police say the teens allegedly shot the 50-year-old victim a dozen times for fun while making the rounds at a hotel party.

The boys — ages 15 and 17 — are being held in the juvenile detention center and police say the two each face a count of murder and tampering with evidence.

Police found Ronnie Ross dead from multiple gunshot wounds on March 18.

According to a criminal complaint, detectives learned the two teens were showing off a gun during a birthday party the night before.

The Albuquerque Journal reports when detectives filed the arrest warrants, the teens were already jailed for another shooting that left a man in critical condition.

