JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says two teenagers have been arrested after a stolen gun and a bag of marijuana were found during a traffic stop.
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey tells WAPT-TV the boys were arrested early Sunday by an off-duty officer.
The deputy had returned home from work shortly after midnight when he saw a black Ford with an Illinois license plate driving slowly through a neighborhood without headlights on. He got back inside his patrol car and followed until he could pull the vehicle over. Other officers also responded.
The .38 revolver was found during a pat-down. Electronic scales and marijuana were found inside the car.
A warrant for a pending arrest was also sent to U.S. Marshals.
The boys are scheduled Tuesday for their initial court appearance. Their ages weren’t immediately known.
Information from: WAPT-TV, http://www.wapt.com