SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two teenagers are in custody in an attack on two Sioux Falls police officers.

Police say one of the officers was sent to the hospital and was treated for a concussion after fighting with the two teens Tuesday night at an apartment.

Authorities say the father of a 16-year-old boy called police saying his son was out of control. When the two officers arrived they found the boy and his 17-year-old girlfriend in a bathroom.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says as the boy began to fight with the officers, the girl repeatedly punched one officer in the head, sending him to the hospital.

Officers finally gained control of the two and arrested them. The other officer and the teens were not seriously injured.